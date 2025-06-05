Jersey Jack Pinball And Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Announce Harry Pottertm Pinball

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with extraordinary detail and care, this isn't just a pinball machine - it's an enchanted artifact designed for collectors, fans, and pinball wizards alike. This limited-edition release celebrates the magic and adventure of the beloved film series, inviting players to journey through HogwartsTM, battle dark forces, and relive the entire saga - from the arrival of the first letter to the final duel.

Developed by renowned designer Eric Meunier, featuring sound design by industry legend David Thiel and voice work by award-winning actor Marc Silk, Harry PotterTM Pinball spans all eight Harry Potter films in one breathtaking and immersive gameplay experience.

"Every once in a great while, a game comes along that feels truly special," said Jack Guarnieri, founder of Jersey Jack Pinball. "The Harry Potter franchise has lived in the hearts of fans for over two decades. Bringing it to life through pinball has been a dream long in the making - and a landmark moment for the industry."

Eric Meunier added, "This has been the most personal and passionate project of my career. As a lifelong fan, I wanted to build something worthy of the wizarding world. From gameplay to audio, every detail is designed to transport players into the story. It's the most ambitious game I've ever made."

Players will celebrate the world with spellbinding light, sound, and motion - from the moving staircases and Diagon AlleyTM to the Sorting Hat and Explore Hogwarts Multiball. Every element is infused with the soul of the world of Harry Potter - packed with hidden secrets, handcrafted mechanisms, and mystical surprises.

Harry PotterTM Pinball is available in three editions, each delivering the same spellbinding gameplay and engineered to the highest standards:

Collector's Edition – $15,000|

An ultra-limited, made-to-order version featuring an exclusive art package by MinaLima, the graphic design team behind the Harry Potter films. This edition includes:



Gold Foil RadCalTM cabinet



Gold-mirrored backglass



Gold chrome wire ramps



Metallic inner art blades and foil-accented apron



Magic Sparkle-enhanced playfield



Under glow LED light shows



Galleon Gold Sparkle Armor



Interactive Hogwarts Castle Topper

Exclusive MinaLima artwork throughout

Wizard's Edition – $12,000

Featuring The Battle of HogwartsTM RadCalTM Art Package and Auror's Spectrum Color-Shifting Armor, this edition includes:



JJP's InvisiglassTM



Full surround illuminated backglass



Eight chrome wireform ramps

QuidditchTM Tri-Depth Interactive LED Topper

Arcade Edition – $9,999

Designed for operators and enthusiasts, featuring:



The Battle of HogwartsTM Decal Art Package



Direct-print playfield

Black Armor

All editions include identical gameplay across a rich landscape of mechanical and visual innovation. Key features include:



The Grand StaircaseTM – A mesmerizing kinetic sculpture with three entrances and thirteen exits, lined with moving portraits



QuidditchTM Upper Playfield – A high-flying playfield-within-a-playfield



Death EaterTM Interactive Sculpt – A motorized, pinball-firing villain with glowing eyes



Whomping WillowTM – Fully animated with the iconic flying Ford Anglia



Room of RequirementTM Entrance – Magnet-controlled hidden access



Wand Multiball Lock – Featuring the wands of Harry, Ron, and Hermione



Potion Cauldron Sculpture – Interactive ball passthrough effect

Four flippers (including a mini), three spinners, and multiple magnet-based ball interactions

Harry PotterTM Pinball is proudly built in the USA. Collector's and Wizard's Editions include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for future updates, scoring features, and online integration. The game also includes officially licensed film clips and music, including John Williams' iconic "Hedwig's Theme."

About The Harry Potter Franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history. J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world. This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter. With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves. For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Jersey Jack Pinball

Since its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) has redefined what a modern pinball machine can be. JJP has established itself as the premier innovator in the industry, offering the desirable games in the modern pinball era. Headquartered in the heart of the industry in Chicago, Illinois, and proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, JJP combines old-school craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology to create machines that are as visually stunning as they are thrilling to play.

Led by an award-winning team of veteran designers, engineers, and artists, Jersey Jack Pinball is known for producing highly collectible, feature-rich machines that captivate players of all skill levels. Easy to play, difficult to master, JJP games blend immersive storytelling, dynamic gameplay, and striking visual presentation-honoring the heritage of classic pinball while pushing the boundaries of what's possible on a playfield.

Innovation That Sets the Standard

JJP has pioneered numerous industry-first features that have become benchmarks for the next generation of pinball. The company was the first to introduce LCD screens as a standard in the backbox, RGB LED lighting for an ultra-vivid experience, integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, gameplay-enhancing camera integration, and intricate interactive playfield toys that bring themes to life in ways never seen before.

Every JJP release is a celebration of its theme, crafted with attention to detail that resonates with fans and collectors alike. Its critically acclaimed lineup includes The Wizard of Oz, The Hobbit, Dialed In!, Pirates of the Caribbean, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime, Toy Story 4, The Godfather 50th Anniversary, Elton John, Avatar: The Battle for Pandora, and now, Harry Potter.

A Legacy in the Making

With a growing global community of collectors, operators, and pinball enthusiasts, Jersey Jack Pinball continues to expand its impact across both commercial and home entertainment spaces. Whether lighting up a bustling arcade, enhancing a luxury game room, or anchoring a pop culture collection, JJP machines deliver a uniquely premium experience that turns players into fans, and fans into lifelong collectors.

The game is now available at jerseyjackpinball and through authorized distributors.

This is more than a pinball machine - it's an invitation to step into a world of wonder, and to never stop believing in magic.

