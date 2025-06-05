Trustwell's Julie Mcgill To Lead Distributor Panel On FSMA 204 At GS1 Connect 2025

Trustwell to moderate expert customer panel at the food industry's premier supply chain conference to discuss distributor-led strategies for traceability, collaboration, and FSMA 204 preparedness.

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustwell, a leader in food safety, traceability, and supply chain transparency, is proud to announce that Julie McGill, Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy and Insights, will speak at GS1 Connect 2025 alongside two of the nation's largest foodservice distributors: US Foods and Performance Food Group (PFG). The panel session, titled "Food Distributors' 'Songbook' and Best Practices for FSMA Rule 204", will take place Wednesday, June 11, from 2:30–3:00 PM.

This discussion brings together three powerhouse voices in the food industry to explore how companies are preparing for FSMA 204. The focus will be on traceability in action; how distributors are managing Key Data Elements (KDEs), leveraging technology and GS1 Standards and working collaboratively across the supply chain to support accurate, efficient recordkeeping.

"Distributors are in a unique position, balancing supplier data and customer requirements, while navigating the added complexity of growing traceability regulations," said Julie McGill. "I'm excited to highlight the progress being made across the industry and emphasize why robust traceability programs deliver lasting operational and competitive benefits."

The conference, hosted by GS1 US, will bring supply chain leaders, trading partners, and standards experts from across retail, foodservice, grocery, and healthcare together for three days of learning, collaboration, and innovation June 10 –12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees are invited to visit Trustwell at Booth #110 throughout the conference to explore our FoodLogiQ suite, designed to enhance traceability, support compliance, and streamline supplier management operations.

Trustwell's presence at GS1 Connect 2025 underscores its ongoing leadership in advancing food traceability. While regulatory requirements continue to evolve, the importance of building resilient, data-driven supply chains is evergreen. Trustwell works with customers to implement traceability programs that strengthen operational efficiency, reduce risk, and improve recall response - proving that digital preparedness is both a strategic advantage and a business imperative. With more than 250 million Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) captured and a connected network of over 25,000 suppliers, Trustwell supports traceability at scale, helping organizations turn supply chain data into actionable insight aligned to FSMA 204 compliance.

For more can't-miss information about the importance of building an FDA-aligned, FSMA-compliant traceability program, attendees can explore four aligned sessions at the conference.



A New Era for Rapid and Precise Product Recall Management – Angela Fields of the FDA will give a presentation on how GS1 Standards can streamline investigations and improve response time under FSMA 204, helping organizations strengthen traceability and enhance recall practices.

Countdown to FSMA Rule 204: Actionable Steps From Across Industry - Hear from key members of the Food Industry FSMA 204 Collaboration on best practices and lessons learned from implementing traceability across sectors.

How to Do Business With Performance Food Group - Gain insight into how PFG is using GS1 Standards to improve data accuracy and supplier collaboration, with a focus on FSMA 204 compliance. Fine-Tuning the Melodies of Traceability With 2D Barcodes - Explore the infrastructure and technology upgrades enabling 2D barcode adoption in the QSR sector, featuring CKE Restaurants.

For more information about Trustwell's traceability leadership and solutions by visiting , where attendees schedule a meeting during the event.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry.

For more information, visit Trustwell

