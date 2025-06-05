World Bank's Regional Director Wraps Up Her Work In Central Asia
On this occasion, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Proskuryakova. During the meeting, the sides discussed current areas of bilateral cooperation, including progress on the Kambarata HPP-1 project.
Torobaev expressed appreciation for the World Bank's ongoing support, noting the significant expansion of the bank's project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan across sectors such as energy, irrigation, water supply, education, and healthcare. He also highlighted support for small and medium-sized enterprises and development partner contributions to a major drinking water access initiative.
In response, Proskuryakova expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of the partnership with Kyrgyzstan.
“I am pleased with the progress Kyrgyzstan has made in recent years. You want to make a 'snow leopard leap'-I believe you will become the leopard of Central Asia,” she said, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to support sustainable development and improve the well-being of the Kyrgyz people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment