Cardylish, The Revolutionary Wall-Sticking, Style-Switching Phone Case, Launches On Kickstarter

Cardylish main

Cardylish 2

Cardylish 3

Cardylish 4

Cardylish 5

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo-based company SOILNOKIDS Inc. (CEO: Kota Miura) is proud to announce the official launch of its new smartphone accessory brand Cardylish, now available exclusively for pre-order on Kickstarter as of June 3, 2025 (JST).

◆Two Unique Features That Redefine What's Possible

◆The phone case sticks to virtually any surface, allowing users to free their hands

「Nano-Suction technology」

Cardylish is a futuristic smartphone case that can stick firmly to walls, thanks to innovative Nano-Suction technology. Nano-Suction uses countless microscopic suction cups that securely adhere to flat surfaces.

Sticks to any flat surface

Unlike magnets, Cardylish can stick perfectly to non-metallic surfaces such as glass, mirrors, tiles, etc.

Perfect for videos

Cardylish enables seamless, hands-free experiences in any setting. It allows users to take smarter selfies, join video calls, follow cooking tutorials, or stream videos-opening up endless possibilities limited only by one's imagination.

◆The phone case is designed to complement users' fashion with customizable styles

Comes with a mirror-backed card

Cardylish utilize the unique sticking feature to attach stylish cards with a mirror backing cards, called "Design Cards," are available in a wide variety of designs.

Design cards are easily removable

With Cardylish, users can easily change their phone's style to match their daily mood or outfit.

Users can check their appearance anytime using the built-in mirror on the back of the case

The mirror-backed design cards allow users to effortlessly check their appearance or touch up their makeup at any time, without the need to open a bag.

Daily customization options let users coordinate their phone with their style

Smartphones are ever-present in daily life-Cardylish empowers users to personalize their devices just like they would select sneakers to match their outfit or mood.

◆Design List

Compatible Model

All iPhone model.

Not compatible with Android or other devices.

◆【First-Time Purchase Bonus】Bluetooth Remote Included

As a special bonus, first-time buyers receive a Bluetooth wireless remote control, perfect for hands-free photo and video capturing.

◆Sales Information

Cardylish will officially launch for pre-order on Kickstarter starting Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

URL :

Instagram Global account:

Instagram Japan account:



Kota Miura

SOILNOKIDS Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.