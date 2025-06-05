Reejig AI-Powered Work Intelligence Now Available On SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors, Reejig helps enterprises navigate AI-driven workforce transformation at scale and close the skills-work gap.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig , the pioneer of AI-powered Work Intelligence, today announced its work intelligence solutions are now available on the SAP ® Stor , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Reejig integrating with SAP SuccessFactors enables enterprises to move beyond traditional skills tracking and embrace Work Intelligence-a revolutionary approach that aligns workforce skills with the real, evolving nature of work and tasks in an AI-driven world.

"We're seeing a growing gap between technological adoption and workforce readiness as AI becomes a core part of how businesses operate," said Siobhan Savage, CEO and Co-Founder of Reejig. "By joining the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem, we're empowering organizations to not only keep up with AI, but to design work around it. We're ensuring businesses unlock the full potential of AI and human expertise together, creating a world with zero wasted potential."

Reejig's Work Intelligence offers a data-driven approach to workforce redesign and optimization by unifying workforce data from any source into a skills-based framework. With AI-powered insights, businesses can proactively evolve job roles, workflows, and skill development strategies to ensure all employees can thrive in an AI-augmented workplace.

Reejig's integration with SAP SuccessFactors enables customers to:



Create a universal skills language based on the work and tasks being done across the business

Make work visible across their organization through visibility into jobs, tasks, and the associated skills

Re-engineer roles and workflows to take advantage of AI while evolving how work changes over time

Transform jobs and processes through a deep understanding of the AI impact on jobs and skills Make data-driven skill development investments to future-proof employees' careers and ensure long-term business success

SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Reejig is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn more about Reejig and its work intelligence solutions, please visit reejig.

About Reejig

Reejig is a force for workforce transformation in the AI era. Our Work Intelligence platform empowers organizations to boldly reinvent how work gets done, helping businesses thrive, individuals maximize their potential, and societies prosper. Through intelligent work orchestration, we're proving that AI isn't here to replace-it's here to empower. This is what we call Zero Wasted Potential.

