'Openai Academy India' Launched To Help Expand Access To AI Skills
The initiative, called 'OpenAI Academy India', aims to broaden access to AI education and tools, tapping into India's fast-growing developer community, digital infrastructure, and network of startups and innovators.
It will support the IndiaAI Mission's 'FutureSkills' pillar by expanding access to AI skills training for a wide range of learners - students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners.
The initiative offers a combination of digital and in-person learning, tailored to India's needs and available in English and Hindi, with additional regional languages to follow.
“This is a significant step towards advancing our shared goal of democratizing access to knowledge and technology. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to ensuring that the benefits of cutting-edge innovation reach every citizen,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and IT.
“We believe the latest AI frameworks and tools must be made widely accessible so that our startups, developers, and researchers can build faster, better, and at scale. The launch of OpenAI Academy will strengthen India's AI Mission by enabling greater community learning, fostering innovation, and accelerating the development of locally relevant solutions,” Vaishnaw noted.
OpenAI will provide its educational content to be hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, aimed at capacity building of government officials. This content will initially be in English and Hindi and will later be expanded to 4 other regional languages.
OpenAI will also conduct periodic webinars and in-person workshops, delivered by its domain experts and partners in six cities. It will provide up to $100,000 worth of API Credits to 50 IndiaAI Mission approved fellows/startups.
OpenAI said it will also support training of 1 million teachers in the use of Generative AI technology.
“India is one of the most dynamic countries in the world for AI development, with adoption and innovation accelerating at remarkable speed,” said Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer, OpenAI.
“We're proud to partner with IndiaAI to launch OpenAI Academy India and help more people gain the confidence and skills to use AI meaningfully in their work, communities, and lives,” Kwon added.
