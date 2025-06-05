Mary D'angelo Of Howard Hanna Offers Expert Advice On New Construction In A Competitive Market For Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can buyers gain an edge in a competitive housing market without overextending themselves? Mary D'Angelo of Howard Hanna in Rochester, New York, offers a practical alternative in HelloNation Magazine , highlighting the advantages of choosing new construction over traditional resale properties.

With low inventory and high demand pushing prices upward, many buyers find themselves caught in bidding wars, often paying above list price and still needing to invest in post-sale repairs or updates. D'Angelo points out that new construction offers an escape from that fast-paced environment. Builders frequently have available lots or homes near completion, giving buyers the opportunity to make thoughtful decisions without the pressure of immediate competition.

Beyond eliminating bidding stress, new construction also allows for customization. Buyers can select finishes like flooring, cabinetry, countertops, and paint colors, creating a personalized home from the start. D'Angelo advises working with a real estate agent experienced in new builds to help navigate builder contracts, understand standard features versus upgrades, and avoid costly surprises.

Energy-efficient design and modern building codes are another key advantage of new construction, along with warranties that reduce financial risk in the early years of homeownership. In a market defined by unpredictability, D'Angelo emphasizes that building new offers a more controlled process, financial clarity, and long-term peace of mind.

To learn more, read the full article, Considering New Construction in a Competitive Housing Market , in HelloNation Magazine.

