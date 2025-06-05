Azerbaijan Responds To IMF's 2025 Economic Assessment, Highlights Reform Progress
As part of its regular“Article IV Consultations,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conducts missions to assess the macroeconomic situation, financial stability, and fiscal and monetary policies of its member countries. During its visit to Azerbaijan in January–February 2025, the IMF delegation was briefed on the country's macroeconomic indicators, development priorities, reform agenda, and fiscal and monetary policy frameworks.
Following the mission, in April 2025, the IMF published its final statement on Azerbaijan's economic outlook, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.
The statement highlighted several positive developments achieved by Azerbaijan in recent years, including:
-
Balanced economic risks
Improved performance of state-owned enterprises
Stabilization of inflation within the target range
Restoration of fiscal discipline
Enhanced transparency and progress in anti-corruption
efforts
However, the Ministry noted that despite including many government-provided data points, the IMF report overlooked several important areas. Given the influence of international assessments on investor decisions and global perception, these omissions carry significance.
For instance, the IMF projects Azerbaijan's average annual economic growth rate at 2.6% for the 2025–2030 period. However, the Ministry's latest macroeconomic forecasts estimate a higher growth rate of 3.8% for 2025–2029.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment