EU Extends Safeguard Measures Suspension On Ukrainian Iron, Steel For Three Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Council said this in a statement published on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"The Council has adopted today a regulation to extend the suspension of EU safeguard measures on iron and steel, in support of Ukraine's economy amid Russia's war of aggression. The aim is to ease the challenges faced by Ukraine's producers and exporters as a result of the war," the statement reads.

However, the European Commission will be able to adopt an implementing act to suspend this regulation for specific products for up to 12 months. The suspension would be decided in case imports of those products from Ukraine increase to a level that significantly harms or threatens to harm to the Union industry producing similar or directly competing products.

The regulation will enter into force on June 6 and will apply for three years.

Since 2018, the EU has applied safeguard measures on certain iron and steel imports to protect its producers from global overcapacity.

As part of the EU's support to Ukraine amid Russia's illegal war of aggression, Ukraine was exempted from these measures.