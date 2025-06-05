Trading Card Games Analysis Report 2025: A Global $11.8 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By New Card Releases, High Prices Of Advanced TCG Packs, And Broad Age Appeal Through Diverse Game Types
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|103
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Price Trend Analysis Players Demographics Factors Influencing Buyer Behavior Future Outlook Impact of Tariffs Imposed by the U.S. on Several Countries Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors Value Chain Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Regulatory Scenario The U.S. European Union [EU] Japan China India Brazil
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways Market Drivers Ongoing Trend of New Card Releases High Prices of Advanced TCG Packs Broad Age Appeal Through Diverse Game Types Market Restraints Rising Number of Counterfeit Trading Cards Negative Perception Due to the Addictive Nature of TCG Market Opportunities Digital Integration and Hybrid Models Expansion Into Emerging Markets Development of Esports and Competitive Play
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Overview Emerging Technologies Augmented Reality (AR) Near-Field Communication (NFC) Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel Key Takeaways Specialty Stores and Hobby Stores Mass Market Stores Online Stores Market Breakdown by Game Genre Key Takeaways Fantasy Sci-Fi Horror Licensed Market Breakdown by Product Category Key Takeaways Core Cards Sleeves Deck Boxes Others Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways Ecosystem Analysis Card Material and Printing Suppliers Game Publishers and Developers Product Manufacturers and Distributors Retailers and E-Commerce Platforms Key Companies Analysis The Pokemon Co. Hasbro Inc. Bandai Namco Strategic Analysis Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Appendix
