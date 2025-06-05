Trading Card Games Analysis Report 2025: A Global $11.8 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By New Card Releases, High Prices Of Advanced TCG Packs, And Broad Age Appeal Through Diverse Game Types

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trading Card Games Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Trading Card Games Market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The report analyzes the market trends in the global trading card games (TCG) market. It provides global revenue using 2024 as the base year, with projections from 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the forecast period.



The report focuses on major distribution channels, including specialty and hobby stores, mass market retailers and online platforms, and assesses their influence on consumer access and purchasing behavior. It evaluates the market by game genre (e.g., fantasy, sci-fi, horror, licensed titles), highlighting their appeal to different player segments. It also explores key product categories such as card sleeves, deck boxes, dice, tokens, coins and other accessories that support gameplay and collection.

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It also evaluates the drivers, challenges and emerging trends. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the global TCG market and their offerings.

The report includes:



An overview of the global market for trading card games (TCG)

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the overall TCG market size, and corresponding market share analysis by distribution channel, product category, game genre, and region

Highlights of emerging technological trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for TCG

Information on the latest developments in TCG, such as blockchain-based collectibles, augmented reality (AR) integration and AI-powered gameplay enhancements; and upcoming developments, and economic trends

Coverage of advances in printing technology, card authentication and digital collectibles, and new monetization models for players and publishers; and discussion of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as the driving forces in the market

Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other market strategies

Profiles of the Leading Companies



Amigo Games

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Broccoli

Bushiroad Inc.

Cryptozoic Entertainment

Cygames Inc.

Fantasy Flight Publishing Inc.

Funko

Hasbro

Konami

Panini S.p.A.

Pokemon

Square Enix Tomy Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

