Romania Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Grow By 2.4% This Year Supported By Increase In EU Funds, Increased Construction Activities, Rising Building Permits, Export Activities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Romania's construction market growth fueled by EU funds and investments in transport and energy. Despite challenges like inflation and political uncertainty, the industry projects an average annual growth of 3.7% from 2026 to 2029. Discover insights and opportunities in our detailed market report.

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Romanian construction industry is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2025, supported by an increase in the absorption of the European Union (EU) funds, coupled with an increase in construction activities, evidenced by the rising number of building permits issued, alongside export activities.

Growth will also be boosted by increased investment in transport and energy projects. According to the National Statistics Institute (NIS), the total number of residential building permits issued in the country rose by 3.4% year on year (YoY) in the first two months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 2.9% in 2024, while the total number of permits issued for wholesale and retail buildings grew by 5.4% YoY in the first two months of 2025.

Furthermore, the total value of exports grew by 0.7% YoY in the first two months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 0.4% in 2024, according to the INS. In February 2025, Romania's Parliament approved a national budget of RON802.2 billion ($174.6 billion), marking a 10.3% increase from the 2024 budget.

The budget prioritizes economic growth, infrastructure development, sustainability, and public service improvements, while also aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit through policy reforms. However, the falling Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), elevated inflation, budget deficit and construction cost amid political uncertainty are expected to negatively impact demand and project financing, particularly for residential and transport infrastructure construction activity.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual rate of 3.7% from 2026 to 2029, aided by investments in transport infrastructure and renewable energy. In March 2025, the government allocated RON2.9 billion ($629.7 million) to the State Aid Scheme to support industrial development and green transition in the country

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Romania, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments Key Industry Participants

4.8 Contractors

4.9 Consultants

5 Construction Market Data

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900