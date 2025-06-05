Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heat And Strong Wind For Eid Al-Adha Weekend

Heat And Strong Wind For Eid Al-Adha Weekend


2025-06-05 07:09:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Coinciding with Eid Al-Adha, this weekend is expected to witness higher temperatures and stronger winds, reaching peak temperature of 40°C on Friday, June 6, 2025, with wind speeds up to 22 knots during daytime mainly from the northwest direction, forecasts Qatar Meteorology Department.

Strong gusting winds will be at their peak on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with slight dust at times, then to be gradually reduced on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7.

Temperatures for both Thursday and Saturday are expected to reach maximum of 39°C and the lowest to reach during night-time at 31°C and 28°C respectively.

Sea waves are expected to gradually decrease in height and speed as northwesterly winds slow down, falling from 4-7 feet on Thursday, to 2-4 feet on Friday, and down to 1-4 feet on Saturday.

Caution is advised for people with allergies and sensitivities to high temperatures.

MENAFN05062025000063011010ID1109640582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search