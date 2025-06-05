Heat And Strong Wind For Eid Al-Adha Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Coinciding with Eid Al-Adha, this weekend is expected to witness higher temperatures and stronger winds, reaching peak temperature of 40°C on Friday, June 6, 2025, with wind speeds up to 22 knots during daytime mainly from the northwest direction, forecasts Qatar Meteorology Department.

Strong gusting winds will be at their peak on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with slight dust at times, then to be gradually reduced on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7.

Temperatures for both Thursday and Saturday are expected to reach maximum of 39°C and the lowest to reach during night-time at 31°C and 28°C respectively.

Sea waves are expected to gradually decrease in height and speed as northwesterly winds slow down, falling from 4-7 feet on Thursday, to 2-4 feet on Friday, and down to 1-4 feet on Saturday.

Caution is advised for people with allergies and sensitivities to high temperatures.