Heat And Strong Wind For Eid Al-Adha Weekend
Doha: Coinciding with Eid Al-Adha, this weekend is expected to witness higher temperatures and stronger winds, reaching peak temperature of 40°C on Friday, June 6, 2025, with wind speeds up to 22 knots during daytime mainly from the northwest direction, forecasts Qatar Meteorology Department.
Strong gusting winds will be at their peak on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with slight dust at times, then to be gradually reduced on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7.
Temperatures for both Thursday and Saturday are expected to reach maximum of 39°C and the lowest to reach during night-time at 31°C and 28°C respectively.
Sea waves are expected to gradually decrease in height and speed as northwesterly winds slow down, falling from 4-7 feet on Thursday, to 2-4 feet on Friday, and down to 1-4 feet on Saturday.
Caution is advised for people with allergies and sensitivities to high temperatures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment