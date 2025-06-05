Dunham House Broke Ground On Their Residential Facility Dedicated To Combat Wounded Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dunham House is a dedicated residential facility designed to provide long-term care for combat-wounded veterans.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A significant milestone was achieved today as the Dunham House officially broke ground, marking the commencement of a pioneering residential facility dedicated to combat-wounded veterans. This $13.9 million project, spanning 27,500 square feet on an 8-acre site, is set to provide long-term, specialized care for 30 veterans, particularly those with traumatic brain injuries and other polytrauma conditions.Named in honor of Corporal Jason Dunham, a Marine who sacrificed his life in Iraq in 2004, the facility aims to offer more than just housing. It will feature assisted living-style one-bedroom apartments, community-focused spaces, and specialized units designed to meet greater physical needs.Colonel John Folsom, a key figure behind the initiative, emphasized the unique bond shared among veterans: "Thirty combat-wounded veterans who have been through similar experiences will bond together in a way that would not happen in a traditional assisted living center."The project is a collaboration with Wounded Warriors Family Support , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the families of those in combat. CEO and President Kate McCauley highlighted the pressing need for such a facility, noting that many veterans currently rely on family members for care, which may not be sustainable long-term.Construction is expected to be completed by August 2026, with plans to expand the facility to accommodate up to 120 veterans in the future. The development is entirely privately funded, reflecting a strong community commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served.About Dunham House:Dunham House is a dedicated residential facility designed to provide long-term care for combat-wounded veterans. Located in Omaha, Nebraska, the facility offers specialized accommodations and community spaces tailored to meet the unique needs of veterans, fostering a supportive environment for healing and camaraderie.Business name: Dunham HouseAddress: 11218 John Galt Boulevard, Suite 106City: OmahaState: NEZip code: 68137Phone: (402) 704-8144

