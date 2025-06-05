Eritrea: Efforts To Develop Tourism Activities

Mr. Saleh Ali, Director General of Tourism in the Anseba Region, reported that strong efforts are being made to develop the tourism sector in the region.

Stating that proper investment in tourism can generate significant income, Mr. Saleh noted that countries enjoying peace and stability have great potential to attract visitors. He said Eritrea in general, and the Anseba Region in particular, possess rich resources of interest to tourists.

He mentioned ancient buildings, World War II-era trenches, cemeteries of Italian and British soldiers, historic battlefronts from the struggle for independence, and religious sites and artifacts as key attractions in the region. Awareness-raising activities are also being conducted in schools and government institutions to promote domestic tourism.

Mr. Saleh called on institutions providing tourism services to contribute actively to the sector's development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.