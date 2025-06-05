Sharmistha Panoli Arrest: Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail To Influencer In Offensive Video Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting video on social media with communal comments. The bench directed influencer Sharmistha Panoli to furnish bail bond of ₹10,000.

The Calcutta High Court had rejected the interim bail plea of social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli on 3 June. Appropriate Police protection is to be provided for petitioner, the court said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kolkata Police registered an FIR against Wajahat Khan Qadri, the man whose complaint led to the arrest of social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli , reported PTI.

According to the police, Wajahat Khan Qadri is now absconding. The police accused him of uploading "malicious and inflammatory" content on social media, aimed at hurting the sentiments of a religious community.

"He (Wajahat Khan Qadri) is presently absconding. We have started an investigation into the case," a senior Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

The Shri Ram Swabhiman Parishad lodged a complaint against Wajahat Khan Qadri at Kolkata's Garden Reach police station. As per the details, this is the same police station where Qadri filed the complaint against Sharmishta Panoli.

The latest FIR against Qadri comes in the wake of multiple complaints lodged in various parts of the country, including Mumbai and Assam. In all those complaints, he has been accused of spreading hate speech and making derogatory remarks against religious deities in social media posts.

Though Qadri's family members have defended him, claiming he is "innocent and secular".

About Sharmishta's arrest:

Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana for allegedly sharing a communal video which triggered significant outrage online.

She in the video allegedly criticised Bollywood celebrities for staying silent on“Operation Sindoor.” After intense trolling and threats in the comments, Panoli removed the video and issued a public apology on 15 May.

However, an FIR had already been registered in Kolkata. Police said multiple attempts were made to serve legal notices to Panoli and her family. She was later arrested and then Alipore court in Kolkata sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

