Time To Gather Stones Book Echoes Photos Of Azerbaijani Villages In Armenia
He made the remark at the scientific-practical event "Stones Speak in Silence: Protecting Azerbaijan's Heritage", held at the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).
"This book, prepared for foreign experts and diplomatic missions, is dedicated to Western Azerbaijan and documents the destruction and complete annihilation of the material and cultural heritage of this region.
A large number of facts, visual images, documents, and other materials proving that Azerbaijanis historically lived in these territories give the publication special significance.
For the first time in the last six months, we took photographs of the territory of Western Azerbaijan, including all the villages where Azerbaijanis once lived. These pictures clearly demonstrate the scale of the destruction. In particular, the photographs show destroyed tombstones with Azerbaijani names.
We have repeatedly sent foreign photographers to Western Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, the Armenian side did not let them close, since most of these villages, albeit in small numbers, were inhabited by five or six Yazidi Kurd families. They were the ones who prevented photographers from accessing these territories. Nevertheless, we managed to find a way to send foreign specialists there, who took these pictures included in the book," he added.
