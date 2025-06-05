Rapid Weight Loss Without Proper Exercise And Nutrition Is Becoming Too Common

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) class of medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and many other brand names, has shown remarkable efficacy and effectiveness in promoting weight loss. By enhancing feelings of satiety and reducing hunger, these medications help individuals consume fewer calories and, consequently, lose weight. Even better, recent studies are showing that these anti-obesity medications may also reduce individuals' risks for heart attack and stroke and could help slow cognitive decline and protect against Alzheimer's disease.

But what's missing from the feel-good news here is the necessity for people taking the medication to adopt new habits that will sustain healthier living.

"GLP-1 medications seem to be a powerful anti-obesity tool, but they also have an impact on muscle mass and nutrient intake," said American Specialty Health Senior Vice President of Rehabilitation Services and Digital Self-Care Solutions Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD, MPH, PT. "So, while fitting into that swimsuit may be the goal, people should also consider how to stay fit enough to carry their beach bags and umbrellas to the shore. Especially, if they're going it alone."

According to Dr. Bjornaraa, the combination of GLP-1 medications and attention to fitness and nutrition can create a synergistic effect, leading to more significant and sustainable weight loss outcomes.

"Research has shown that individuals who receive comprehensive support, including behavioral interventions, are more likely to achieve and maintain their weight loss goals compared to those who rely solely on medications," Dr. Bjornaraa said.

What does this look like?

"In the fight against obesity, success can be greatly amplified when combining a fitness and nutrition regimen with personalized health coaching," said Dr. Bjornaraa. "Health coaches provide invaluable support, guidance, and accountability to individuals, helping them navigate the complexities of lifestyle changes and maintain long-term success."

Dr. Bjornaraa points out one of the key benefits of health coaching is the focus on behavioral change. Coaches collaborate with clients to identify and overcome barriers to weight loss, such as emotional eating, stress, and lack of "stick-to-it-iveness." By addressing underlying issues, health coaches empower individuals to adopt healthier habits and sustain their weight loss efforts.

Health coaches offer tailored advice and strategies based on the unique needs and circumstances of individuals. They help people set realistic and achievable goals, develop healthy eating habits, and make informed exercise choices. This personalized approach ensures that individuals receive the support they need to make lasting changes.

"Long-term weight loss maintenance is often the most challenging aspect of the weight loss journey," said Dr. Bjornaraa. "Health coaching provides the ongoing support necessary to help individuals stay on track and avoid regaining lost weight. This continuous engagement ensures that the positive effects of GLP-1 medications are sustained over time. For those embarking on their GLP-1 journeys, incorporating health coaching can be an essential component of success."

Overall, adopting a healthier lifestyle by establishing a fitness routine that includes strength training, supplemented by good nutrition, which can be aided by health coaching, complements the effects of GLP-1 medications according to Dr. Bjornaraa.

"You could say it pairs well," Dr. Bjornaraa said. "And by fostering a comprehensive approach to weight management, individuals will be better equipped to make lasting changes that support their overall health and well-being."

So, it's clear how this approach can benefit individuals on a weight loss journey, but what does this mean for health plans and others in the healthcare industry?

"Well, given the greater effectiveness of this approach," said Dr. Bjornaraa, "health plans could consider providing personalized guidance for exercise and nutrition as well as behavioral support to enhance the benefits of these medications and the long-term weight loss success for their members.

"This would provide their members with a healthier path to achieve their weight loss goals while possibly helping to reduce obesity, heart attack, stroke, and Alzheimer's disease amongst their member population," she added.

Overall, she says, this leads to a healthier America, which we should all be striving to attain.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management and administrative services for health plans, and partners with employers, associations, and others. ASH currently covers 62+ million eligible members nationwide. With offices in California and Indiana, ASH has more than 1,700 employees. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies; follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

Media Contacts:

Jack Chirrick

American Specialty Health Inc.

(619) 557-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated