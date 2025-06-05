Vitahustle® Launches At The Vitamin Shoppe® To Bring Clean, All-In-One Nutrition To Consumers Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a growing demand for simple, effective wellness solutions, VitaHustle ONE replaces your daily multivitamin with a shake that supports protein intake, mood, energy, gut health, and overall wellness. Its clean-label formulation is 100% plant-based and free of preservatives, added sugars, and the top nine allergens.

"The Vitamin Shoppe provides the education and access needed to bring VitaHustle to consumers nationwide," said Kevin Hart, co-founder of VitaHustle. "Our mission is to simplify wellness, and by partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe, we're able to make VitaHustle ONE Superfood Protein available to even more people who want clean, convenient, and damn delicious nutrition."

Following the success of VitaHustle ONE Superfood Protein, VitaHustle ONE Lean Protein & GLP-1 Support is now also available, exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe. This lower-calorie formulation builds on the core benefits of VitaHustle ONE and includes targeted ingredients that help support appetite control.

"We're thrilled to add Kevin Hart's VitaHustle ONE product line to our industry-leading assortment at The Vitamin Shoppe. Today's wellness consumers are actively seeking out simplified and effective, on-the-go daily nutrition solutions-and VitaHustle ONE delivers an exceptional option with science-backed, high-quality ingredients, in a delicious and convenient product," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe.

VitaHustle ONE and VitaHustle ONE Lean are available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide and online at .

About VitaHustle

VitaHustle®, founded by Kevin Hart, is on a mission to simplify daily nutrition and empower individuals to live healthier lives - without the complexity of supplements, pills, or meal prep. Its clean, all-in-one daily nutrition shake is made with plant-based protein, superfoods, vitamins, probiotics, and adaptogens - delivering complete wellness in one delicious serving. Since launching in 2022, VitaHustle has quickly emerged as a fast-scaling brand, selling over 1 million products with thousands of 5-star reviews from customers who have made VitaHustle part of their daily routine. The brand's community-first approach, field marketing and social activations have helped fuel rapid growth across the space. With more innovative products on the horizon, VitaHustle continues to expand its footprint both online and in retail, redefining how people approach daily wellness - one shake at a time. Products are available online at , on QVC, and now nationwide at The Vitamin Shoppe and Sprouts . For more information, visit .

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts HereTM. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health RxTM. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 635 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM banners and via its website, . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

