Azerbaijan's Trade Relations With CIS Countries Reach New Heights - PM
Speaking at his speech at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, held in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, Asadov also highlighted Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to enhance its transport infrastructure.
He emphasized the special attention being given to the digitalization of customs and transit operations. As a key transportation and logistics hub in Eurasia, Azerbaijan plays an essential role in the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.
