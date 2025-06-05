Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Trade Relations With CIS Countries Reach New Heights - PM

2025-06-05 05:08:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has experienced positive dynamics, with an increase of 7 percent in 2024. Notably, during the first four months of this year, the trade volume surged by an impressive 43 percent, said Ali Asadov, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at his speech at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, held in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, Asadov also highlighted Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to enhance its transport infrastructure.

He emphasized the special attention being given to the digitalization of customs and transit operations. As a key transportation and logistics hub in Eurasia, Azerbaijan plays an essential role in the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

