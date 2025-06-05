Wiremind Announces Launch Of PAXONE OSDM Sandbox Environment
Why Can You Do with the PAXONE OSDM Sandbox?
The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox provides developers and industry players a dedicated environment to:
-
Test and Evaluate: Explore the capabilities and behavior of the OSDM standard before deciding on full implementation
Experiment and Debug: Identify and resolve potential issues within your OSDM implementations without disrupting your production environment.
Contribute to Development: Actively participate in shaping the OSDM standard by verifying behaviors, testing scenarios, and validating integrations.
This flexible developer environment supports transportation providers and their partners to validate their implementations, reducing risks and minimizing costs before moving to production.
"Transportation and ticketing companies regularly face challenges around integration, security, and efficiency when adopting new data standards," said Bertrand Minary, UIC Passenger Director and Vittorio Carta, Manager Transport Policy Europe, Deutsche Bahn AG. "Wiremind's PAXONE OSDM Sandbox significantly lowers the barrier to entry, making it easier than ever to adopt OSDM standards confidently."
"The launch of our new testing platform marks a big step forward for PAXONE, helping us make it easier for distributors to integrate with our solution. We're excited to provide businesses with an accessible, secure, and powerful platform to test and validate their solutions, ultimately helping them achieve seamless implementation," says Rémi Habfast, Managing Director of PAXONE.
The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox is now available for testing. Try it out here - .
Photo -
Logo -
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Wiremind
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment