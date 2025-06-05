Eid Al Adha In UAE: Worker Celebrations To Be Held Across 10 Locations

Celebrations dedicated to workers will commence across the UAE during the Eid Al Adha holiday . The events will include competitions, awards, and recreational sports tournaments and activities, as well as visits from Mohre leaders and partners to engage with workers.

The events will take plac across 10 locations, held under the slogan 'Eid with our workers: Joy and happiness'.

Private sector companies and labour accommodation facilities that are interested in having their workers participate in the festivities must visit the website to select an appropriate celebration location. This is to facilitate smooth coordination and participation in the planned activities across the 10 designated sites nationwide.

Activities are organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), in collaboration with the Ministry's partners.

“The celebratory activities form part of our approach at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to spread happiness among workers with innovative initiatives that enhance their integration in the community and include them in national occasions and public holidays. We view workers as a cornerstone of the UAE's sustainable development and an integral part of the country's labour market,” Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, Mohre's Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance, said.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation takes every opportunity to reconnect with workers, in a bid to cement the values of cooperation and partnership," Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said.