Uzbekistan, Bulgaria Poised To Ignite Economic Momentum At Upcoming Business Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent will host an Uzbek-Bulgarian business forum aimed at strengthening economic ties and developing investment cooperation between the countries on June 11, Trend reports.

The forum will showcase the economic potential of Uzbekistan and Bulgaria through detailed presentations on investment opportunities and key sectors for collaboration. Discussions will focus on strategic areas for bilateral cooperation and future joint initiatives.

In addition to the main program, the forum will feature G2B (government-to-business) and B2B (business-to-business) meetings, aimed at fostering direct business contacts, sharing best practices, and building sustainable partnerships between companies from both nations.

Earlier in 2024, Uzbekistan announced plans to increase cargo transportation to EU countries via Bulgaria, utilizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route-a strategic initiative that underscores growing interest in expanding trade and transit links between Central Asia and Europe.