Historic 1916 Estate Reimagined As Midwest Luxury Wellness Destination, Opening Fall 2025

- Debra K. MenkeALGONA, IA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This fall, The Skin Bar at The MansionTM opens its doors-redefining wellness in the Midwest with a destination where clinical med spa precision meets the immersive elegance of a five-star resort.From the moment guests arrive, they're immersed in a ritual of renewal. A warm, aromatic towel welcomes them. The air carries The Mansion's signature scent-bright citrus, soft florals, and warm woods. Original music, curated by Amsterdam composer Kaspar Noé, drifts gently through the halls-sonic branding designed to calm the nervous system and deepen presence.The lighting is soft. The energy is grounded. You feel it in your soul before you even make it to check-in. Every detail-from cozy Sunday Citizen robes to the textures that brush the skin-is intentionally chosen to awaken the senses.Guests are invited to linger in a retail space that feels more like a gallery-featuring medical skincare, clean cosmetics, luxury spa brands, plush linens, and hand-selected gifts that extend The Mansion experience beyond its walls.Founder Debra K. Menke, an executive with 30 years of industry leadership, envisioned a place where advanced aesthetics and soulful hospitality meet. The Mansion is the culmination of that vision-and a decade-long dream shared with her daughter, Cori Olson, LE, founder of O2LuxTM.Cori has quickly attracted a discerning clientele drawn to her signature facials, celebrated for blending advanced skin therapy with intuitive touch and deep relaxation. Together, this visionary mother-daughter team has brought The MansionTM to life with intention, elegance, and heart.Inside, guests slip into robes and sip healthy, infused beverages. Facial therapies blend science with sensation-from the oxygen-infused rhythm of OxyVERVETM to the advanced touch of Glo2FacialTM and Hydrabrasion. Three full-time estheticians offer a wide range of therapies, including microneedling, dermaplaning, and customized skin treatments.In the IRxTM Suite, full-spectrum infrared sauna sessions and red light therapy promote cellular repair and inner stillness. At #BarLuxO2TM, The Mansion's oxygen bar, guests breathe in calm and clarity through custom aromatherapy blends. Whether you seek results, rest, or ritual-The Mansion delivers a complete wellness experience for body, mind, and spirit.Under the direction of Medical Director Brittany Smith, NP, and supported by a full-time RN, The Mansion offers IV therapy in The Detox LoungeTM and facial injectables, combining advanced results with nurturing care.For men, a separate chapter unfolds. The DugoutTM-a speakeasy-style grooming lounge-honors Deb's father, former MLB player Denis Menke. Inside, vintage baseball memorabilia, polished wood, and Sinatra-esque croons set the tone. Elevated men's facials and ear hygiene rituals are delivered with refinement and comfort.A standout feature is The Ear Cleanse Co , Deb's proprietary brand, offering elevated ear hygiene using the Earigator-a professional-grade device for safe, effective wax removal.“It's one of the most overlooked areas of wellness-and we're proud to offer a clean, comfortable solution that fits beautifully into our holistic care approach,” says Menke.“Women will be dragging their husbands and teenagers in-by the ear.”“The Mansion is more than a med spa-it's the heart of everything I've ever believed in,” shares Debra.“Every scent, every sound, every texture was chosen with reverence. Each suite is a tribute to a woman or child whose love helped build these walls.”This isn't just advanced skincare-it's a sanctuary. A place where women rediscover their light.”What sets The Mansion apart is its rare ability to deliver clinical results with personalized, luxurious care. As the wellness industry shifts toward deeper meaning and experiential transformation, The Mansion stands as a symbol of what's possible when innovation meets intimacy.“At The Mansion, it's about more than treatments-it's about creating moments that stay with you,” adds Cori Olson, LE.“Every detail reflects our love and care.”Deb opened her first spa in Bancroft, Iowa, in 2000. Since then, she's led national sales teams for some of the top aesthetic brands in the industry-bringing her global experience back to the Midwest.“We take results and safety seriously-but true healing happens when guests feel seen, supported, and nurtured,” says Brittany Smith, NP.“That's the difference at The Mansion.”Opening Fall 2025Pre-booking, private tours, and media inquiries available.Early guests receive first access to signature treatments-and an invitation to the exclusive grand opening gala.Experience The Mansion.

