World Environment Day Celebrated In South Korea, Azerbaijan Named Host For 2026


2025-06-05 02:15:34
Today, South Korea is hosting World Environment Day celebrations organized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Azernews reports.

As part of the global events, a ceremonial handover of the environmental“baton” to Azerbaijan will take place, officially marking the country as the host for World Environment Day in 2026.

June 5 marks World Environment Day - the most significant international date dedicated to environmental protection. First established in 1973, it has since grown into the world's largest global platform for environmental awareness and action, drawing participation from millions of people each year under UNEP's leadership.

By hosting the 2026 edition, Azerbaijan will take center stage in the international effort to raise awareness and mobilize action for the planet's most pressing environmental challenges.

