World Environment Day Celebrated In South Korea, Azerbaijan Named Host For 2026
Today, South Korea is hosting World Environment Day celebrations organized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Azernews reports.
As part of the global events, a ceremonial handover of the environmental“baton” to Azerbaijan will take place, officially marking the country as the host for World Environment Day in 2026.
June 5 marks World Environment Day - the most significant international date dedicated to environmental protection. First established in 1973, it has since grown into the world's largest global platform for environmental awareness and action, drawing participation from millions of people each year under UNEP's leadership.
By hosting the 2026 edition, Azerbaijan will take center stage in the international effort to raise awareness and mobilize action for the planet's most pressing environmental challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment