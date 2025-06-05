Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Slides After-Hours Despite $692M Autoimmune Drug Pact With Genrix

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Slides After-Hours Despite $692M Autoimmune Drug Pact With Genrix


2025-06-05 01:20:19
Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. fell in after-hours trading despite the company announcing a licensing agreement with Genrix Bio to develop velinotamig, a clinical-stage BCMA-directed bispecific T cell engager, for autoimmune diseases.

The stock closed 1.2% higher at $9.07 on Tuesday before slipping 5.7% to $8.55 in after-hours trading.

The deal grants Cullinan exclusive global rights, excluding Greater China, to velinotamig across all indications, with a $20 million upfront payment and potential milestone and royalty payments exceeding $692 million. 

The addition of velinotamig expands Cullinan's autoimmune pipeline, alongside its CD19-targeting TCE, and is expected to support the company's cash runway into 2028.

Cullinan plans to leverage data from Genrix's upcoming Phase 1 study in China to accelerate global development. 

CEO Nadim Ahmed said velinotamig could offer a“precise and potentially disease-modifying approach” by targeting self-reactive plasma cells implicated in certain autoimmune diseases.

The stock has declined 26.8% so far in 2025.

