'Thug Life' Movie Review: Is Kamal Haasan Starrer Worth Your Time? Check Here

Let's check out the X [formerly Twitter] reviews for the grand release of 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, and Trisha

'Thug Life,' a gangster film reuniting Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years, stars Simbu, Trisha, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan. The film, with music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad, has generated significant buzz.

Produced by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies with a budget of around 300 crores, 'Thug Life' released on over 2,200 screens worldwide. Early shows in the US sparked immediate reactions on X, with fans sharing their reviews. Did the Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan collaboration live up to expectations?

Early reviews praise 'Thug Life' for its visuals and Mani Ratnam's direction, despite a familiar first half. The pre-interval fight scene is a highlight, with Simbu's performance standing out. The film centers on gang rivalry, featuring Kamal's signature humor and unique acting style. The second half is well-paced, with the revenge plot adding excitement.

Some viewers find the predictable plot and unnecessary romantic scenes with Trisha and Abirami to be drawbacks. While engaging in parts, the film's slow pace is criticized. Despite strong technical aspects and an emotional second half, some consider 'Thug Life' an average film overall.

'Thug Life' is described as a boring gangster drama with a promising start that fizzles out. While the first half has some engaging moments, the second half is considered a letdown. Mani Ratnam's initial setup is praised, but the predictable plot and weak emotional scenes are criticized. A.R. Rahman's music is deemed a major disappointment. Kamal Haasan's performance is as expected, Simbu does well, but Trisha's role feels wasted. Good production values and unique cinematography are noted, but overall, the film is considered disappointing.

#ThugLife A Boring Gangster Drama that had some intrigue in the initial set up but falls off completely after that! The first half is at-least somewhat watchable due to a few interesting portions and the set up. However, the second half is a complete dud from start to finish....

