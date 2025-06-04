UAE Leaders Congratulate President Lee Jae-Myung On Winning Korean Elections

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on winning the presidential elections in South Korea.

The Ruler also took to social media to convey his wish to the new leader.

"Congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea. Over the years, our two countries have shared strong ties of cooperation and friendship, and I look forward to working together to build upon the UAE-Korea Special Strategic Partnership and foster further growth and prosperity for our peoples."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Lee Jae-myung on the occasion.

South Korea's liberal party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, was elected president in Tuesday's snap election, six months to the day after he evaded military cordons to vote against a shock martial law decree imposed by his ousted predecessor.

Lee's victory stands to usher in a political sea change in Asia's fourth-largest economy, after the backlash against the martial law brought down Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative outsider who narrowly beat Lee in the 2022 election.

Nearly 80 per cent of South Korea's 44.39 million eligible voters cast their ballots, the highest turnout for a presidential election in the country since 1997, with Lee terming the polls "judgment day" against Yoon's martial law and the People Power Party's failure to distance itself from that decision.

With more than 99 per cent of the votes counted, the Democratic Party's Lee stood at 49.3 per cent to PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo's 41.3 per cent, according to National Election Commission data.

Inputs from AFP