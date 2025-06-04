Donald Trump Shares Truth Social Post Alleging Joe Biden Is A Robotic Clone

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Is Joe Biden a robotic clone? What happened to the real Joe Biden?

June 4, 2025 by Mai Tao

The current US President Donald Trump is known to say some outlandish things sometimes, but this one probably beats them all.

While we do have the technology to make it possible to replace former US President Joe Biden with a robotic clone, there is no evidence to prove that this has indeed happened.

President Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform that makes the unsubstantiated claim that President Biden was“executed in 2022” and has been replaced by a“robotic clone”.

The post, which Trump shared with his millions of followers, further alleges that the current individual appearing as Biden is one of several“clones doubles and robotic engineered soulless mindless entities”.

The original author of the post is not a verified or public figure, and Trump did not add any personal comment to the message he shared.

The original post is no longer widely visible, leading to some difficulty in locating it directly.

The sharing of the post has drawn comment from various media outlets and political commentators. Some have suggested that the act of sharing the post, regardless of its origin, gives the theory a wider audience.

Others have noted that it is part of a pattern of Trump utilizing his social media platform to share content from his supporters.

The White House has not issued a statement on the matter. This event follows a history of Trump using his social media presence to share a wide array of messages and content from various sources.

The platform, Truth Social, was founded by Trump after he was banned from several other social media sites. The content of the shared post is consistent with a number of other unverified theories that circulate online.