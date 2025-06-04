Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transport Minister Meets Bahraini Counterpart

2025-06-04 11:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani met with Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed al-Khalifah at the headquarters of the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications in Manama.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations in the fields of transportation, transport services, and related infrastructure, and discussed ways to strengthen and develop them.

