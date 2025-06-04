403
Transport Minister Meets Bahraini Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani met with Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed al-Khalifah at the headquarters of the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications in Manama.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations in the fields of transportation, transport services, and related infrastructure, and discussed ways to strengthen and develop them.
