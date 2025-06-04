Azerbaijan Multiplies Its Oil Exports To Italy In 4M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that the revenue from these exports amounted to $2.4 billion.
Compared to the same period last year, the volume of exports increased by 1.98 million tons (82.9 percent), and the value rose by $911 million (59.2 percent).
Totally, Azerbaijan exported 2.4 million tons, worth $1.53 billion, of crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Italy in the first four months of 2024.
To note, from January through April of this year, Azerbaijan exported 8.2 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products to 17 countries with a total value of $4.6 billion. This represents a year-on-year growth of $198 million (4.5 percent) in value and 1.3 million tons (18.4 percent) in volume.
