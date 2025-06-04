Made To Create, Built To Grow - Wacom Introduces The New Wacom Cintiq Line

Wacom_Cintiq_Family

JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wacom unveils a new generation of Wacom Cintiq pen displays - the Cintiq 16, Cintiq 24, and Cintiq 24 touch - delivering professional-grade performance that puts professional creative tools within reach, combining Wacom's Pro Pen 3 technology, compact design, and usability for creators ready to take the next step.

“Creativity isn't about limits-it's about diving into the extraordinary,” said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President at Wacom.“The new Cintiq line is for creators who refuse to settle. It's not just a tool-it's the spark that turns 'what if' into 'what's next.'”

Natural Feel with the Wacom Pro Pen 3

Utilizing the Wacom Pro Pen 3, the new Cintiq models provide responsive, precise pen strokes thanks to enhanced sampling rate and pressure sensitivity. Artists experience fluid lines closely following movement-supporting expression with improved control.

Optional accessories let users customize grip thickness, weight balance, and button layout for comfort during long sessions. Another optional accessory is the Wacom Pro Pen 3 Wood Grip, sold separately, which stands out with its warm, textured finish-offering a more natural feel in the hand for those who prefer an organic touch during long drawing sessions.

Clear Display and Comfortable Viewing

Available in 16.0” (2560 x 1600 resolution) and 23.8” (2560 x 1440 resolution) sizes, the Cintiq line includes Pen-only and a Pen & Touch model (23.8” only). Direct bonding minimizes the gap between the pen tip and the cursor. Anti-glare etched glass reduces reflections and minimizes eye fatigue.

Streamlined Design and Quiet Performance

The flat design with a clean, modern profile supports versatile working angles. Both models are slimmer than their predecessors-the Cintiq 24, for example, is nearly half the thickness of the previous 22” model at just 21mm-making them easier to fit into a variety of workspaces. A fanless design ensures quiet operation and helps users stay focused during long creative sessions, without overheating.

Adjustable Stand and Flexible Setup

The Cintiq 24 includes the Wacom Adjustable Stand, which allows smooth, quiet angle adjustments. The Cintiq 16 comes with fold-out legs and is also compatible with the optional stand, sold separately. Both models are VESA-compatible (75 x 75 mm) for use with third-party monitor arms.

All ports are neatly arranged on the back for simplified cable management. All models support USB-C connection, and the 16” model also supports a convenient single-cable setup with power delivery. HDMI and USB-A ports are available on both models as alternative options.

All models come with time-limited licenses for creative software, including Clip Studio Paint EX and MASV.

Availability

The new Wacom Cintiq models will be available this summer. To learn more, visit:

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields-from studios and classrooms to healthcare-supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

