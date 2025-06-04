MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Ophthalmic Implants Market Revenue to Reach USD 8.14 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Research by Focus Reports"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Focus Report's latest research report, the global ophthalmic implants market is growing at a CAGR of 7.48% during 2021-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 8.14 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 5.28 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.48%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Market Segmentation: Product, Application, End-Users, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Overview

The global ophthalmic implants market is evolving rapidly, driven by the increasing burden of eye diseases, a growing ageing population, and rising healthcare expenditure dedicated to vision care. Eye health continues to be a critical global concern, with leading organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), and the American Academy of Ophthalmology, along with numerous regional and national health authorities, playing an active role in promoting eye care awareness and access to surgical interventions.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the ophthalmology landscape, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations of elective eye surgeries and consultations. This disruption led to a notable slowdown in the ophthalmic implants market between 2019 and 2020, with a substantial decline in surgical volumes and overall market revenues. However, easing restrictions in 2021 led to a surge in postponed procedures, boosting demand for ophthalmic implants. After a slight dip in 2022 as backlogs cleared, the market has stabilized since 2023 and is expected to maintain consistent growth supported by ongoing innovations and rising patient awareness.

Growing Adoption of Synthetic Corneal Implants Expands Treatment Options for High-Risk Patients

The growing use of synthetic corneal implants is bringing new hope to patients suffering from corneal blindness, especially those who cannot undergo traditional corneal transplants. While donor cornea transplants work well for many, they often fail in patients with conditions like chronic inflammation, glaucoma, herpes infections, or excessive blood vessel growth in the cornea. In addition, the global demand for donor corneas far exceeds supply, particularly in developing countries. Synthetic corneal implants, known as keratoprostheses, offer an effective alternative.

According to the Cornea Research Foundation of America (2025), these fully artificial implants are now widely available and are helping restore vision in patients who are not suitable for human donor transplants. With an estimated 11 million people worldwide affected by bilateral corneal blindness (2022), this advancement is making treatment more accessible, reducing wait times, and improving outcomes for those most in need. By offering a reliable solution where traditional methods fall short, synthetic implants are enhancing care and quality of life for patients around the world.

Rising Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices Opens New Horizons in Eye Care Market

The eye implant market is witnessing significant momentum, driven by the rising acceptance of advanced ocular technologies such as artificial eyes and glaucoma management devices. This growing adoption is being further supported by a surge in regulatory approvals, enabling leading manufacturers to expand their product portfolios and capitalize on new revenue streams. Ongoing investments in R&D are paving the way for next-generation eye care solutions, with cutting-edge ophthalmic diagnostics accelerating clinical acceptance and market penetration. Increased digital accessibility has also played a crucial role in patient education, empowering individuals to explore innovative treatment options and thereby boosting demand.

One notable advancement gaining traction is the artificial corneal implant, which has emerged as a crucial alternative for patients unsuitable for human donor transplants. As highlighted by the Cornea Research Foundation of America (2023), while over 11 million people globally suffer from corneal blindness, only 100,000 receive donor-based implants, underscoring a critical gap and reinforcing the need for synthetic alternatives. The European Blind Union (2022) reports that nearly 30 million people in Europe are affected by visual impairments, driving the need for more frequent and sophisticated corneal procedures. With an aging population and rising expectations for high-quality eye care, the adoption of advanced ocular implants is expected to accelerate in the years ahead.

Recent Vendor Activities



In 2024, Alimera Sciences was acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals to expand its footprint into the ophthalmology sector. This transaction is valued at around $381 million. Alimera Sciences was offered 2 ophthalmic implants that treat posterior eye diseases.

In 2024, Johnson & Johnson Medtech- one of the global companies in eye health launched TECNIS PureSee (Intraocular Lens) to correct refractive presbyopia in Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In 2024, Occular Therapeutix, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the first patients had been enrolled in the phase 3 SOL-R clinical studies evaluating repeat dosing of the AXPAXLI implant for the treatment of a patient with wet AMD.

Strategic Innovations and Collaborations Drive Expansion in Ophthalmic Implants Market

In recent years, the global ophthalmic implants industry has experienced dynamic strategic activities, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, aimed at expanding global footprints and accelerating product innovation. Leading companies such as Alcon, ZEISS Group, Bausch + Lomb, and Johnson & Johnson continue to dominate the market, offering advanced ophthalmic implant solutions that not only fulfill consumer needs but also adhere to stringent regulatory standards.

These key players are enhancing product efficiency and solidifying their market positions through robust brand presence and extensive geographic reach worldwide. The competitive landscape has intensified as vendors increasingly deploy strategies like new product launches, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies and materials into their offerings.

A notable example includes Science Corporation's acquisition of Pixium's PRIMA Retinal Implants, marking a significant step in their commitment to vision restoration. While this innovative retinal implant is not yet commercially available, promising preliminary clinical trial results highlight the potential of emerging technologies to revolutionize ocular care and expand market opportunities.

Key Vendors



Alcon

Carl Zeiss

Bausch + Lomb Johnson & Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors



AJL Ophthalmic

BVI

Care Group

CorNeat Vision

Devine Meditech

EyeD Pharma

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Eyedeal Medical Technology Company Limited

F. Müller Söhne

Gulden Ophthalmics

Glaukos

HumanOptics

Hoya Corporation

LambdaVision

Labtician Ophthalmics

MORCHER

iSTAR Medical

Ophtec

Omni Lens

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

SMR OPHTHALMIC

Ocular Therapeutix F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product



Intraocular Lenses

Glaucoma Implants

Corneal Implants Others

Application



Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery Other Applications

End-Users



Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics Other End-User

Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy Spain

APAC



China

Japan

India

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia South Africa

