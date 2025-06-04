Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Appears Robust With 15+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline landscape. It covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In May 2025, Bayer conducted a study treatment intravitreal (IVT) aflibercept is given as an injection into the eye. It works by blocking VEGF and this can help repair vision problems related to RVO. IVT aflibercept is already available and is prescribed by doctors as the standard of care treatment for macula edema secondary to RVO. Standard of care is a treatment that medical experts consider most appropriate for a disease.

In May 2025, EyeBiotech Ltd announced a Phase 1/2a 2-part Study Consisting of an Open-label Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Safety Study in Participants With Macular Edema Following Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), and a Dose-finding, Double-masked, Comparative Safety, and Preliminary Efficacy Study of Intravitreal (IVT) EYE201 (Tiespectus) in Participants With Either Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) or Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (NVAMD).

The leading Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies such as Kodiak Sciences, Hoffman-La-Roche, iRenix Medical, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Ripple Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, Novartis, Shanghai BDgene, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Clearside Biomedical, Gene Signal, Ocular Therapeutix, Ocuphire Pharma, Eyevensys and others. Promising Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Therapies such as Ranibizumab, RFB002, Dexamethasone, pegaptanib sodium, AKB-9778, Aflibercept, Bevacizumab and others.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Drugs Profile

KSI-301: Kodiak sciences

The therapeutic candidate KSI-301, currently in clinical development, is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to have an extended ocular half-life. Ischemia due to vein occlusion results in secretion of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) that causes further vascular leakage and edema. Anti-VEGF agents have become a very common treatment to improve the clinical outcomes in patients with RVO. As in wet AMD, an intensive treatment frequency is required to achieve optimal outcomes with currently-approved anti-VEGFs agents. However, many patients are lost to follow up due to the frequent injections and real-world outcomes in RVO do not meet the promise shown in clinical trials. By extending the on-mechanism treatment interval, KSI-301 may relieve the high treatment burden for patients, their family members, and physicians. KSI-301 is being developed in Phase III stage of development towards a once every two months or longer treatment regimen.

601: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

601A is a recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection. The proposed main indications are age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion; and it is currently in Phase II clinical trials.

IBE-814: Ripple Therapeutics

IBE-814 is designed to deliver a low, consistent, efficacious dose for approximately six to nine months. The goal is to extend clinical benefit while decreasing common steroid-induced adverse events. RIPPLE-1 is a phase II, multi-center, single-masked dose-ranging study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two dosage regimens of IBE-814 IVT in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) or macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies

Scope of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

