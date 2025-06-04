Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Appears Robust With 15+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight
DelveInsight's “Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline landscape. It covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Report
In May 2025, Bayer conducted a study treatment intravitreal (IVT) aflibercept is given as an injection into the eye. It works by blocking VEGF and this can help repair vision problems related to RVO. IVT aflibercept is already available and is prescribed by doctors as the standard of care treatment for macula edema secondary to RVO. Standard of care is a treatment that medical experts consider most appropriate for a disease.
In May 2025, EyeBiotech Ltd announced a Phase 1/2a 2-part Study Consisting of an Open-label Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Safety Study in Participants With Macular Edema Following Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), and a Dose-finding, Double-masked, Comparative Safety, and Preliminary Efficacy Study of Intravitreal (IVT) EYE201 (Tiespectus) in Participants With Either Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) or Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (NVAMD).
DelveInsight's Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment.
The leading Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies such as Kodiak Sciences, Hoffman-La-Roche, iRenix Medical, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Ripple Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, Novartis, Shanghai BDgene, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Clearside Biomedical, Gene Signal, Ocular Therapeutix, Ocuphire Pharma, Eyevensys and others.
Promising Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Therapies such as Ranibizumab, RFB002, Dexamethasone, pegaptanib sodium, AKB-9778, Aflibercept, Bevacizumab and others.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Drugs Profile
KSI-301: Kodiak sciences
The therapeutic candidate KSI-301, currently in clinical development, is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to have an extended ocular half-life. Ischemia due to vein occlusion results in secretion of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) that causes further vascular leakage and edema. Anti-VEGF agents have become a very common treatment to improve the clinical outcomes in patients with RVO. As in wet AMD, an intensive treatment frequency is required to achieve optimal outcomes with currently-approved anti-VEGFs agents. However, many patients are lost to follow up due to the frequent injections and real-world outcomes in RVO do not meet the promise shown in clinical trials. By extending the on-mechanism treatment interval, KSI-301 may relieve the high treatment burden for patients, their family members, and physicians. KSI-301 is being developed in Phase III stage of development towards a once every two months or longer treatment regimen.
601: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical
601A is a recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection. The proposed main indications are age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion; and it is currently in Phase II clinical trials.
IBE-814: Ripple Therapeutics
IBE-814 is designed to deliver a low, consistent, efficacious dose for approximately six to nine months. The goal is to extend clinical benefit while decreasing common steroid-induced adverse events. RIPPLE-1 is a phase II, multi-center, single-masked dose-ranging study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two dosage regimens of IBE-814 IVT in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) or macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
The Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Retinal Vein Occlusion with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market
Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies
Kodiak Sciences, Hoffman-La-Roche, iRenix Medical, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Ripple Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, Novartis, Shanghai BDgene, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Clearside Biomedical, Gene Signal, Ocular Therapeutix, Ocuphire Pharma, Eyevensys and others.
Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravitreal
Subretinal
Topical.
Molecule Type
Retinal Vein Occlusion Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Product Type
Scope of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies- Kodiak Sciences, Hoffman-La-Roche, iRenix Medical, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Ripple Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, Novartis, Shanghai BDgene, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Clearside Biomedical, Gene Signal, Ocular Therapeutix, Ocuphire Pharma, Eyevensys and others.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Therapies- Ranibizumab, RFB002, Dexamethasone, pegaptanib sodium, AKB-9778, Aflibercept, Bevacizumab and others.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Retinal Vein Occlusion: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Late Stage Products (Phase III) KSI-301: Kodiak sciences Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 601: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) MHU650: Novartis Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Retinal Vein Occlusion Key Companies Retinal Vein Occlusion Key Products Retinal Vein Occlusion- Unmet Needs Retinal Vein Occlusion- Market Drivers and Barriers Retinal Vein Occlusion- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Retinal Vein Occlusion Analyst Views Retinal Vein Occlusion Key Companies Appendix
