Celebrate Cannoli Week With Brunetti Oro's Exclusive Cannoli Tasting Box Releasing This Thursday

If you have never tried cannoli, you should now because Brunetti Oro has rolled out their limited-edition cannoli box for Cannoli Week! One can hardly resist a good cannoli roll with a crispy shell filled with creamy, buttery, smooth filling. Sicilian desserts are something that not everyone gets to experience, and when people do, they cannot stop gushing over the delicious taste and all the unique flavors.

That's why Brunetti Oro is bringing their popular Cannoli Week, where they are celebrating cannolis in the most delicious way by offering a limited-edition cannoli tasting box. Brunetti Oro has always been known for their finger-licking desserts, and this limited-edition Cannoli Tasting Box is curated by some of the brilliant pastry masters at Brunetti Oro as a tribute to one of Italy's most iconic and beloved desserts - the cannolo.

Brunetti Oro has become synonymous with Italian pasticceria because they have mastered desserts. Now, they are inviting guests to experience a curated taste of some of the traditional cannoli in different flavors. Those who haven't tried Sicilian desserts or are lovers of Sicilian desserts can enjoy the smooth flavors and delightful taste that bring a touch of dolce vita to Cannoli Week.

A Celebration of an Italian Classic

Cannolo or cannoli has been spreading sweetness with delicious flavors in everybody's life across borders and different generations. The traditional cannoli is crispy and has a golden shell filled with sweet ricotta cream, which gives it a balanced texture and flavorful essence. This staple Italian dessert is rich in taste and light in weight.

Brunetti Oro goes above and beyond to lend a unique touch to the dessert's traditional taste and honor the Italian dessert by making your tasting experience better and exciting with contemporary flavors.

What's Inside the Cannoli Tasting Box?

The Cannoli Tasting Box has six delicious cannoli, and each is handcrafted. Unique fillings are used to give you a variety of flavors. The box will have timeless classics and some contemporary pairings, and you will get a burst of flavor in every bite of each variety, which is a testament to Italy's dessert heritage.

What the Cannoli Tasting Box Includes

Dubai Chocolate Cannoli: This cannoli features a fusion of cream and sugar blended with pistachio inside a crispy shell coated with both white and dark chocolate. There is kadaifi pastry to bring the Dubai touch and extra crunch.

Limoncello Cannoli: This cannoli will be perfect for your taste buds if you like the freshness of lemons. It is made of a smooth cream and sugar base infused with lemon and aromatic limoncello, and the crispy shell has a white chocolate finish.

Berry Cannoli: This creamy, fruity treat is made with Frutti di Bosco. White chocolate and dried raspberries make it even more delectable.

Sicilian Ricotta Cannoli: Brunetti Oro has not forgotten the traditional taste of Cannoli and pays homage to Italian tradition. Sicilian Ricotta Cannoli is made with sweet ricotta blended with cream and sugar. To enhance the flavors, pistachios, candied cherries, and a hint of Strega liqueur are added to this timeless Sicilian favorite.

Tiramisu Cannoli: This cannoli combines cream and sugar with coffee syrup and coffee liqueur, and of course, a light dusting of cocoa powder is sprinkled on top.

Vanilla Chocolate Cannoli: Get the vanilla vibes with a rich, dual-layered filling of silky vanilla custard and decadent chocolate custard filled inside the crispy outside for a perfectly balanced flavor.