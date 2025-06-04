Erykah Badu Announces Liberation From Major Label, Set To Release New Music On Her Own Label, Control FREAQ Records
With a career spanning over two decades, Badu has artfully blended elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and hip-hop, establishing herself as a pioneer of the neo-soul movement and earning critical acclaim along the way. Now, as a free artist, she is ready to explore her artistic vision like never before.
Through Control FREAQ Records, Badu is reclaiming her narrative, her sound, and her freedom. Badu's return to the music scene promises to deliver her signature blend of insightful lyrics, captivating melodies, and innovative sounds. Fans can look forward to a fresh array of tracks that reflect her personal experiences, artistic evolution, and commitment to artistic integrity.
Control FREAQ Records-originally established in 2005-is not just a label; it represents Badu's desire to foster creativity and innovation in the music industry. By establishing her own platform, she aims to empower fellow artists and collaborators to share their voices and stories without constraint.
Erykah's first single under this new venture will be unveiled in 2025, leading up to the full album release this summer. Updates, teasers, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her creative process will be shared via her social media channels and official website.
Industry professionals and fans are encouraged to stay connected for the latest news about Erykah Badu and the exciting projects ahead. Mark your calendars for Summer 2025, when the world will once again be graced with the artistry of Erykah Badu-this time on her own terms.
