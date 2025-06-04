Bugsee Expands Mobile Observability With Native Crash Reporting For Android

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bugsee's latest Android SDK update gives developers complete visibility from Java to C/C++ for faster, smarter debugging.

San Jose, CA , June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bugsee, a recognized leader in mobile app diagnostics and real-time crash reporting, is excited to announce a major upgrade to its Android SDK: full support for NDK (Native Development Kit) crash reporting. This update helps developers gain unprecedented visibility into application crashes originating from native C/C++ code-a notoriously difficult area for traditional monitoring tools to address effectively.

Modern apps increasingly rely on native code to deliver the speed and efficiency users expect. From games and media platforms to fintech applications and advanced communications tools, many developers use native modules to optimize performance.

“This is a game-changer for mobile teams working on complex or performance-critical apps,” said a representative from Bugsee .“With native crash support, Bugsee now gives developers the complete picture-from Java to JNI to native code-so they can move faster, fix smarter, and deliver flawless mobile experiences.”

The addition of NDK crash reporting brings a new level of diagnostic completeness to Bugsee's mobile observability platform. By seamlessly capturing crashes that occur within native libraries, the updated SDK empowers teams to diagnose and resolve even the most elusive bugs that were previously hidden behind layers of abstraction. Developers now get access to detailed crash data across every layer of their Android app, making troubleshooting more efficient and effective than ever.

For teams striving to build stable, high-performance applications, the benefits are immediate. Native crash visibility reduces the guesswork in debugging, significantly shortening time-to-resolution. Instead of scouring logs or manually reproducing issues, developers receive comprehensive crash reports with actionable data when a problem occurs. This translates to faster fixes, improved stability, and a better experience for end users-all critical factors in a competitive mobile market.

The new crash reporting capability is particularly relevant for teams working on advanced apps where performance is paramount. Bugsee's platform is already a go-to choice for mobile developers, thanks to its innovative combination of screen recording, console logs, network traffic, and session analytics. With the addition of native crash reporting, Bugsee strengthens its position as a leading mobile observability solution trusted by developers who demand real-time, production-grade visibility into their apps' behavior.

Bugsee's Android SDK version 5.7.1, which includes the new NDK crash reporting feature, is available today. Existing Bugsee users can enable native crash tracking through a simple configuration update. This release reflects Bugsee's continued commitment to providing developers with the tools they need to deliver robust, stable, and user-friendly mobile applications.

Bugsee invites new and existing users to explore the benefits of native crash reporting. Whether managing a large Android app or developing a new one, developers can rely on Bugsee's tools and insights to quickly resolve issues and launch confidently.

To learn more about the platform and start a free trial, visit .

About Bugsee

Bugsee is a mobile-first observability platform that provides real-time bug, crash, and performance insights for iOS, Android, and web apps. It captures video, logs, network traffic, and now native crashes to provide full visibility into every issue and help teams ship better apps, faster. With its powerful crash reporting capabilities, Bugsee remains a trusted partner for mobile teams worldwide.

Media Contact

Bugsee

