Alice & Bob Selected To Join The French Tech Next40

Government program will support the quantum scale-up's business development

- Julie Huguet, Director at the Mission French TechPARIS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alice & Bob , a global leader in the race for fault-tolerant quantum computing, announced today its selection as part of the prestigious French Tech Next40 , a government support program for the country's most successful startups. This recognition marks the first time a quantum technology company has been selected to the French Tech Next40, demonstrating the growing public awareness of the impact of quantum computing on the global economy.“This selection further solidifies our position at the forefront of quantum technology and highlights our potential to revolutionize industries with scalable, error-corrected quantum computers,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob.The French Tech Next40 is an initiative launched by the French government in 2019 and now in its 6th edition. Each year, the list of 40 high-potential French companies is updated. The startups are selected, or confirmed from the previous year's cohort, for their ability to drive technological innovation, create jobs, and make a significant impact both in France and on the global stage.“To secure a spot in this exclusive group, startups must meet specific metrics for net sales figures, annual growth or funds raised over three years,” said Julie Huguet, Director at the Mission French Tech.“Alice & Bob joins an elite group of forward-thinking tech companies leading their respective industries.”The company will join a group of innovative scale-ups such as Doctolib, Ledger, BackMarket, PayFit, Spendesk, Swile and Voodoo from the 2024 cohort.The French Tech Next40 aims to help the chosen startups expand their global reach, attract international investment, and accelerate innovation. As part of the program, Alice & Bob will receive customized support from the French Tech Correspondents network, a dedicated start-up manager, support on regulatory and standards issues, and access to events focused on financing, international development and more.Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob is making groundbreaking strides in the field of quantum computing. The company focuses on building useful and hardware-efficient quantum computers based on their proprietary cat qubit technology and advanced quantum error correction techniques. These innovations are crucial to overcoming one of the biggest challenges in quantum computing: creating machines that can perform reliable, large-scale computations to solve real-world problems.The company's cat qubit architecture is designed to be more robust to errors than conventional quantum computing technologies, making error correction dramatically more efficient. This key advantage will support more scalable fault-tolerant quantum computers that can be applied across various industries across fundamental physics research, pharmaceuticals, materials science, cryptography and logistics.The selection of Alice & Bob to the French Tech Next40 is a milestone not only for the company but also for the broader French quantum ecosystem. This recognition underscores France's growing prominence as a global leader in deep tech and quantum innovation."We are honored to be selected for the 2025 French Tech Next40. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and it will propel us forward in our mission to make quantum computing a reality,” Peronnin said.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised €130 million in funding, hired over 100 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a pioneering technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Alice & Bob cat qubit is available for anyone to test through cloud access. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

Christian Balzora

HKA Marketing Communications

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.