EUR/USD Analysis Today 04/06: Trading Under Pressure (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Upward. Today's Euro-Dollar Support Levels: 1.1330 – 1.1270 – 1.1190. Today's Euro-Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1460 – 1.1500 – 1.1580.
- Buy Euro-Dollar from the 1.1290 support level with a target of 1.1420 and a stop-loss of 1.1200. Sell Euro-Dollar from the 1.1500 resistance level with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss of 1.1610.
We still recommend selling the EUR/USD on any strong upward bounce, but without taking risks and waiting for the reaction to this week's important events and data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewToday's Technical Levels for Euro-Dollar:Based on the daily timeframe chart, despite the selling pressure, the overall trend for the EUR/USD currency pair remains upward, supported by the move towards and above the 1.1400 resistance. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending upwards and still has room for further gains before reaching overbought territory. Obviously, this could occur at the 1.1520 and 1.1600 resistance levels, respectively. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are also trending upward, assuring bulls that they can target higher peaks if US jobs data comes in lower than expected and if the ECB this week abandons its dovish tone.Euro-Dollar trading today will react to the announcement of the Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for European economies, starting with the Spanish reading at 10:15 AM EEST, followed by the German reading at 10:55 AM EEST, and the Eurozone aggregate reading at 11:00 AM EEST. Then, more crucially, the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change will be announced at 3:15 PM EEST, and the US ISM Services PMI reading at 5:00 PM EEST.Tomorrow, the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates in its decision, but recent inflation figures may increase the likelihood of another rate cut afterward.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best online forex trading platform worth trading with.
