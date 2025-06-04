Southern Military Zone Troops Shoot Down Two Drones In Drug Bust

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Southern Military Zone troops on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle in drugs by two drones on the western front in its area of ?responsibility."Border guard forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs using two drones that tried to cross the border," a source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army said.The rules of engagement were applied after tracking the drones, intercepting and shooting them down inside Jordanian territory, it said, adding that the drugs were seized and referred to relevant authorities.The source vowed the armed forces will use all resources with the highest levels of readiness and vigilance to firmly counter anyone trying to tamper with national security, and prevent smuggling drugs across the border to safeguard Jordan's security and stability.