BALLAST ROCK PRIVATE WEALTH IS NAMED A FINALIST IN THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT 2025 INDUSTRY AWARDS FOR THOUGHT LEADER OF THE YEAR

MENAFN - News Direct) CHARLESTON, S.C. | June 04, 2025 11:08 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Ballast Rock Private Wealth (“BRPW”), the independently run Registered Investment Advisor that provides holistic financial advice to accredited high-net-worth individuals, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the Wealth Management 2025 Industry Award (the“Wealthies”) for Thought Leader of the Year in the Individual RIA category.

The recognition centers on the work of Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager Jim Carroll, who is a frequent writer and media source on the issue of volatility in the markets. Carroll is the author of the popular X (formerly Twitter) financial account Vixologist and a sister blog on Substack, which discuss momentum and volatility trends in public markets.

“We are honored that Jim's body of work has been recognized by such a prestigious award as the Wealthies,” said Andrew Mescon, Chief Executive Officer of Ballast Rock Private Wealth.“Particularly this year, with frequent spikes in the VIX, Jim's leadership and knowledge in volatility has been an important element in wealth management.”

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations.“They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

About Ballast Rock

Ballast Rock is an integrated investment management company specializing in delivering risk-adjusted returns, accurate, and timely advice, high quality frequent reporting, and direct access to management. Ballast Rock operates Ballast Rock Asset Management, Ballast Rock Private Wealth, and Ballast Rock Capital. Ballast Rock Asset Management comprises Ballast Rock Real Estate, which includes the firm's Sunbelt multifamily real estate funds, and Ballast Rock Ventures, comprising venture capital and private equity teams. Ballast Rock Private Wealth is a registered investment advisor, with a focus on alternative strategies. Ballast Rock Capital (member FINRA/SIPC) is an SEC-registered broker-dealer. Ballast Rock is committed to being a driver of positive change. The diversity of our team members brings valuable new perspectives to our industry for the benefit of our stakeholders and the broader community.

About WealthManagement

WealthManagement, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.