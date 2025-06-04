Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aye Zindagi Recognized By The American Transplant Foundation

Aye Zindagi Recognized By The American Transplant Foundation


2025-06-04 01:00:28
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Hindi feature film "Aye Zindagi" has received official recognition from the American Transplant Foundation. The drama has been added to the organization's prestigious list of titles known for authentically capturing the emotional and ethical aspects of organ transplantation.

The film is in the company of some noteworthy projects such as Will Smith's "Seven Pounds" and David Duchovny's "Return to Me".

Penned and helmed by US-based transplant nephrologist Dr. Anirban Bose, "Aye Zindagi" has been backed by Shiladitya Bora under the banner of Platoon One Films.

"Aye Zindagi" chronicles the journey of a young patient with liver failure and a grief counselor. The movie has been inspired by a real-life tale.

The primary cast of the film includes Satyajeet Dubey, Revathi, and Mrinmayee Godbole.

Talking about the latest achievement, the maker of "Aye Zindagi", Dr. Anirban Bose called the recognition "deeply humbling”.

“As a physician, I've seen firsthand how transplant stories unfold - full of uncertainty, grace, and profound humanity. With 'Aye Zindagi', our hope was to capture that emotional truth, and it's gratifying to know the message is now resonating globally," he added.

Additionally, producer Shiladitya Bora shared,“YouTube has long been a powerful platform for independent creators, and it continues to evolve in ways that make it incredibly supportive, from the creator-friendly algorithm and timely payouts to transparent analytics and unparalleled reach. I've always believed in its potential, which is why we chose to bring 'Aye Zindagi' to YouTube in May. It's heartening to see even major industry figures like Aamir Khan now embracing the platform. What's remarkable is that YouTube, regardless of origin or profile, truly values good content, and that's a game-changer for all."

Following a successful theatrical run "Aye Zindagi" is available to stream on YouTube now. With subtitles, the movie has managed to reach a wider audience.

MENAFN04062025000231011071ID1109637132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search