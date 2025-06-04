R.S. Prasanna Feels Some Form Of Anxiety Is Required During Creative Process
The director recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of his film, which features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role.
Speaking with IANS, Prasanna said,“The beauty of creation is the driving force for me, the anxiety is a friend, it will be there, but if you are driven only by anxiety, I don't think you can create. I think creative energy, if it wins over anxiety, that's when a creation happens. Like 'Inside Out' movie, it was said so beautifully that anxiety is like the correct balance between acceleration and braking. So if you don't accelerate, you can't move, if you don't have a brake, you'll have an accident. So you need both”.
He also shared his experience of working with Aamir in the film, as he said,“I feel that Aamir sir, and I can speak certainly for myself, he's worked with the best of the best directors, but I can speak for myself, that Aamir sir's magic is that he makes you a better filmmaker than what you are at the beginning of the film”.
“He makes you a better filmmaker. And I think the reason for that is, he constantly wants to be better than, you know, what he was yesterday. And constantly keeping only the film in focus”, he added.
Earlier, Prasanna had told IANS that human beings will soon catch up with the technological changes in filmmaking.
The director said that one cannot stop the march of technology and one has to adapt. The audience will demand a change, the filmmakers will rise, the technological change will happen as it should, and experiments will keep happening, some will click, some will not.
He said earlier,“But I think one thing which will never change is the way our hearts beat, so as long as the heart is there in everything, the visual is only pixels, the sound is only decibels, but that feeling, that soul, that is, as long as we have a heart, stories told by humans will always be relevant”.
Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is set to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.
