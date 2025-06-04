Engage2learn Launches AI-Powered Feedback In Growelab To Support Educator Growth At Scale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Smart Feedback feature enables users to upload documents, images, videos, and other artifacts for immediate, AI-driven feedback on specific skills. This addresses a persistent challenge in public education: providing personalized feedback across diverse roles, reducing reliance on overburdened administrators.

Educators can now access AI-powered feedback tailored to their roles and competencies, available anytime, anywhere.

"Feedback is essential to growth, yet leaders at every level are stretched too thin to give educators the feedback and guidance they desperately need," said Shannon Buerk, CEO of engage2learn. "This AI-powered feature removes that bottleneck, offering personalized, evidence-aligned insights on demand."

The system offers a straightforward feedback process: educators upload artifacts, select a research-backed competency, and receive AI-driven recommendations in seconds. The AI model, trained by engage2learn's expert educators, provides the teacher with actionable suggestions and guidance that improve implementation. Whether refining instruction, guiding goal-setting, or supporting data-informed leadership, feedback is role-specific and grounded in best practices.

"Our AI is trained exclusively on e2L's student-centered, research-based content that is validated to increase student achievement and engagement," said Buerk. This training ensures AI feedback provided in GroweLab does not reinforce pedagogical bias toward teacher-directed instruction, but rather aligns with modern educational principles.

This innovation comes amid educator shortages and increased demands on coaches and leaders. GroweLab's AI feedback feature scales personalized support without compromising quality or consistency. When educators receive clear, relevant feedback, they implement best practices faster and with greater confidence.

Already recognized for improving educator effectiveness and student outcomes, GroweLab's new feature enhances its value as a comprehensive educator support system. Districts can now actively drive talent development in GroweLab, using data to inform professional learning and ensure alignment with strategic priorities.

About engage2learn

engage2learn (e2L) partners with public school districts nationwide to provide strategic implementation support and solutions that enhance teaching and learning. Through GroweLab , e2L is streamlining professional learning by integrating PD, coaching, observations, implementation tracking, and real-time data insights -helping educators and administrators make informed decisions that drive teacher and student success.

