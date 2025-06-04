Ike's Love & Sandwiches Teams Up With Hockey Legend Jeremy Roenick For Its New“Rockin' Roenick” Sandwich

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Collab Takes the Shot as Hockey Finals Heat Up

San Francisco, California, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ike's Love & Sandwiches is hitting the ice with a brand-new collab: the #2797 Rockin' Roenick , a flavor-packed sandwich created with pro hockey icon and fan favorite Jeremy Roenick .

Dropping just in time for the championship season, the Rockin' Roenick features a bold combo of turkey, halal chicken, bacon, red pesto, honey mustard, sriracha, real honey, and gouda - all stacked on Ike's signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in.

“Jeremy Roenick is a legend with serious swagger - and this sandwich brings it,” said Ike Shehadeh , Founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches.“The Rockin' Roenick is spicy, sweet, and totally unforgettable. Just like him.”

Known for his high-impact career and personality both on and off the ice, Roenick racked up over 500 goals and 9 All-Star appearances during his 20-year run in the league. Now he's bringing that same energy to Ike's, where every sandwich tells a story.

“I've always brought fire to the rink, and I wanted a sandwich that brings that same heat,” said Jeremy Roenick .“The Rockin' Roenick is loaded with bold flavor and built to hit hard - just how I like it.”

The Rockin' Roenick is available starting today at all participating Ike's locations. Whether you're watching playoff hockey, crushing lunch, or craving a sandwich that throws down like a hip check, the Rockin' Roenick brings the flavor and the fight.

Hit the sandwich power play at ikessandwiches.com and follow @ikessandwiches for all-star sandwiches that never miss.

# # # # #

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

Attachment

#2797 Rockin' Roenick at Ike's Love & Sandwiches

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Ike's Love & Sandwiches 323.443.7780 ...