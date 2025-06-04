Getresponse Research Warns Brands: Over-Reliance On Social Media Poses Growing Risks -- Balanced Channel Strategy Key To Long-Term Success

WILMINGTON, Del., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, a global leader in email marketing and automation, has released new data from its latest research of over 1,300 marketing decision-makers, uncovering a growing sense of caution among marketers about over-dependence on social media and 'rented' platforms in general.

While marketers continue to lean heavily on social media and rented platforms overall such as search and display networks, like Google Ads, for awareness and engagement, the research shows that concerns over platform stability, privacy issues, and recent threats like the potential TikTok ban are nudging brands to rethink their channel mix.

Key Insights from the research:



25% of marketers say their confidence in social media has been negatively impacted by the TikTok ban and broader industry issues.

Trust in social media giants remains shaky - only 14.5% fully trust them to remain stable marketing partners over the next 12 months, while nearly 40% report little to no trust.

60% of marketers have already increased or are planning to increase focus on alternative channels, with email marketing (49%) topping the list of channels they want to focus on more heavily.

Despite this, many marketers still underutilize email marketing, with only 26% putting "a lot" of focus on it, and barriers like fear of spamming (34%) and lack of time (20%) slowing adoption. Critically, email marketing emerged as the channel where marketers feel they have the most control, outpacing even websites and mobile apps.

"We're not saying brands should delete or move away from social media, that wouldn't be realistic," said Michal Leszczynski, Head of Content & SEO at GetResponse. "Social media will always play a valuable role in discovery and awareness. But our research clearly shows that marketers know they need to safeguard their businesses by also investing in channels they own, like email marketing, where they have full control over audience relationships, data, and outcomes."

About GetResponse

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, customers choose GetResponse for its user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support in eight languages, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – AI-powered content creation tools, automation, list growth, and communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community.

