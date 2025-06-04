Moises Earns Dual Honors: Named Apple's Ipad App Of The Year And Design Awards Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Moises simplifies the task of practicing and producing music with its AI platform that separates vocals and instruments from any song with unprecedented clarity. Beyond stem separation, the app offers tempo and pitch shifting, a smart metronome, chord detection, and multilingual lyric transcription-all wrapped in an intuitive, user-friendly interface. This thoughtful design brings professional-grade audio tools directly to anyone with a smartphone.

The company has rapidly grown into the world's leading AI music platform, leveraging 45 proprietary AI models to process 2.5 million minutes of audio every day-the equivalent of nearly five years of continuous music. Available in 33 languages, Moises serves a global community of 60 million musicians across 190 countries.

"Designing Moises meant removing friction between musicians and their creativity, turning complex AI-powered source separation into something as intuitive as moving a volume slider," said Jardson Almeida, Co-founder and Chief Design Officer at Moises. "With our AI-powered mixer, we've made sophisticated audio technology disappear into the background, letting musicians focus purely on their creativity."

Benchmarking found the platform's Signal-to-Distortion Ratio (SDR), the metric measuring audio quality, is over 15% higher than that of other AI music tools, providing Moises users with clearer audio separation and more distinct instrument isolation. In lyrics transcription, Moises demonstrates a notable advantage over its competitors by achieving a higher level of accuracy in its predictions. The in-house transcription models developed by Moises exhibit a reduction of approximately 28% in character errors compared to ElevenLabs.

"Our app empowers creators to achieve their fullest artistic expression with technology that serves their artistry rather than replacing it," says Co-founder and CEO Geraldo Ramos. "Apple's recognition of an AI tool that champions skill development and human performance over autonomous creation sends a powerful message about the value of responsible and artist-centric AI development."

