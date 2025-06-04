Genopalate Partners With The Vitamin Shoppe® To Bring Personalized, DNA-Driven Nutrition To More Consumers

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate , a leader in nutrigenomics, is teaming up with The Vitamin Shoppe®, a leading health and wellness retailer, to launch an innovative personalized nutrition offering through The Vitamin Shoppe's online marketplace. This partnership makes science-backed, DNA-based wellness solutions more accessible than ever-empowering individuals to optimize their health with nutrition that is tailored to their unique genetic makeup.

Through this collaboration, GenoPalate's At-Home DNA Collection Kit will be available for purchase on , providing consumers with easy access to a groundbreaking approach to personal wellness. By analyzing over 400 genetic markers, GenoPalate delivers a deeply personalized nutrition report that includes:



Tailored Nutrient Insights – A breakdown of the vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients most crucial for an individual's health.

Optimal Foods List – A custom-ranked guide to more than 350 foods across 14 categories, identifying the best options for each person's genetic profile.

Wellness Insights – Key genetic-based factors related to stress, eating behaviors, and metabolism to support overall well-being.

10x Personalized Recipes – Hand-crafted by a Registered Dietitian to align with each person's genetic dietary needs and nutritional goals.

Personalized Supplement Formulas – A custom formula of vitamins and nutrients designed to fill specific nutritional gaps. Expert Guidance – A complimentary consultation with a Registered Dietitian to help users interpret their results and integrate them into their daily routine.

"We are excited to collaborate with The Vitamin Shoppe to bring our cutting-edge personalized nutrition solutions to more people," said Dr. Asif Naseem, CEO of GenoPalate. "Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their health. This partnership enables us to make DNA-based nutrition more accessible than ever."

This science-driven approach to nutrition aligns seamlessly with The Vitamin Shoppe's mission to be the most trusted destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

"As we expand our marketplace into the leading online destination for health and wellness innovation, we are pleased to introduce GenoPalate's personalized nutrition offering. This launch brings access to DNA-based nutrition insights to our customers, helping them make more personalized choices about dietary supplementation," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe.

This online launch represents a major step forward in making personalized, DNA-driven nutrition mainstream, transforming the way people approach their health and empowering them to make smarter, data-backed choices every day.

About GenoPalate

GenoPalate is the leading U.S. platform for nutrigenomics, empowering individuals to achieve optimal wellness through the power of personalized nutrition. Built on years of analyzing clinical trials and research, GenoPalate offers tailored recommendations, including a custom formula multivitamin, protein and fiber powders, and optimal food lists tailored to genetic profiles.

Members benefit from actionable wellness insights and access to registered dietitian consultations, making integrating healthy habits into daily life easier. GenoPalate continues to innovate in personalized nutrition by making cutting-edge science accessible and transformative for everyday wellness.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts HereTM. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health RxTM. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 635 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM banners and via its website, . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

