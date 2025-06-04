Kashmir To Kanyakumari: USBRL To Usher New Era For J & K, Says LG

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said the completion of the USBRL project-highlighted by the world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge, 36 tunnels, and 943 other bridges-symbolizes a rising Kashmir's aspirations and the unwavering commitment of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi towards shaping a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Connectivity brings prosperity, and this historic railway line will unleash unprecedented economic growth in even the most remote parts of the UT,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

He emphasized that the ambitious ₹43,780 crore rail project is more than an engineering marvel-it is a“railway line to the future” that will enable all-weather transport, spur trade and business, and create an ideal environment for sustainable development.

Reiterating the transformative impact of Prime Minister Modi's governance, LG Sinha noted that the Hon'ble PM's“New Vision for New Jammu Kashmir” has driven rapid socio-economic change, inclusive development, and a vibrant, equitable society.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed dynamism in every sector. What was once considered impossible is now becoming a reality,” the LG stated.

Since 2022, PM Modi has visited J&K five times, laying the foundation and inaugurating key infrastructure projects worth ₹64,400 crore. Additionally, 53 major schemes under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), amounting to ₹58,477 crore, along with other multi-crore connectivity and development initiatives, are steering the UT onto a high-growth trajectory.

LG Sinha also underlined the broader vision behind the infrastructure push-making J&K a developed and self-reliant (Aatm-Nirbhar) Union Territory. He said enhanced connectivity will not only boost industrial activity but also elevate living standards and enable broad-based economic participation.

“This is a decisive moment for Jammu and Kashmir. The projects underway reflect a commitment to an inclusive and prosperous future where no section of society is left behind,” LG Sinha concluded.

