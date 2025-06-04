Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
University Of Algiers Proposes Azerbaijani Language Center To Deepen Cultural Ties

University Of Algiers Proposes Azerbaijani Language Center To Deepen Cultural Ties


2025-06-04 09:06:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

"Speaking one language paves the way for building connections with others," this sentiment was expressed by Chakib Benhafri, Director of Scientific Research at University of Algiers 2, during a lecture titled "The Continuation of Colonial Thought in the Modern International Relations System," Azernews reports.

Benhafri proposed the idea of establishing an Azerbaijani Language Center at the University of Algiers, noting the growing interest in Turkic languages:

“Right now, over 2,000 students at our university are studying Turkish. While the distance between Africa and Azerbaijan is great, our hearts are close-because our traditions are nearly identical,” he said.

He emphasized the need to strengthen ties between the societies of Algeria and Azerbaijan:

“We must build relationships and engage in joint initiatives. First and foremost, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a Turkic republic. That is precisely why we are interested in Azerbaijan's model of a multiethnic, harmonious society,” he concluded.

MENAFN04062025000195011045ID1109636215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search