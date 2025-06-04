403
Meta buys nuclear power to help with its AI growth
(MENAFN) Constellation Energy Corp. has finalized an agreement to supply electricity from a nuclear facility in Illinois to Meta Platforms Inc. in response to the significant increase in energy consumption driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
Meta, the tech giant that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has entered into a 20-year contract to acquire 1,121 megawatts from the Clinton nuclear facility starting in the middle of 2027, when a current state subsidy ends, according to reports on Tuesday.
As part of the agreement, Constellation—recognized as the largest nuclear operator in the United States—will make investments to enhance the Clinton plant’s capacity. The company is also weighing the possibility of constructing an additional reactor at the site, which already has federal authorization for a second unit.
“It’s a logical place for us to talk to Meta, and to others, about potentially building the next generation of assets,” said Constellation Chief Executive Officer Joe Dominguez. “Those conversations are well under way.”
Reports highlighted that “nuclear power has emerged as one of the biggest winners from the AI-fueled surge in electricity demand.” While the technology sector also utilizes solar and wind energy, their inconsistent output has made steady supplies from nuclear plants—as well as coal and natural gas—especially valuable. Furthermore, nuclear power offers the added advantage of producing electricity without emitting climate-warming pollutants.
